Woman Gets Run Over By Goods Train And Survives. 3 Million Views On Video

A woman, miraculously surviving after being run over by a goods train, has been caught on camera. A video, most likely recorded on a phone camera, shows the woman getting right back up on the tracks once the train, with at least 42 wagons, passes over her. The video is currently trending on YouTube. It has collected over 3.9 million views since being shared on February 21. While we cannot verify the veracity of the video, it does make for quite a thrilling watch.The video begins by showing a goods train passing through a station. On-lookers can be seen running across the platform and it slowly becomes apparent that someone has fallen on the tracks. It's not clear in the video how she lands in the scary situation but one woman can be heard explaining that she fell on the tracks while crossing them.Seconds before the last few wagons pass through the station, people can be heard saying she's fine.Turns out the woman had been lying flat on the railway tracks until the train completely passed over her."The girl was damn clever and lucky... hats off," says one commenter on YouTube. "Hats off to her bravery because in this condition it is very difficult to think and act! She is blessed," says another.Several others have also criticized the woman for crossing the platforms through the tracks and not a bridge.We hope this video will act as a reminder for people to be safe and not cross railways tracks like this woman did.