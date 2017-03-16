What's Gender Got To Do With Profession, Ask Women In Viral Video

"It's always a question around the female - how is it being a female inside the bar" says Ami Shroff, one of the women featured in the video, who is a noted flair bartender and mixologist.
Sofia Ashraf, a popular rapper and activist from Tamil Nadu, laughs at what she is sometimes called, "A 'femcee' is a female emcee. I sound like I'm some contraceptive pill or something."
The 2-minute clip, set to a catchy Tamil song, shows how women reclaim titles for themselves - sending the message that a skill, passion, job or profession have no gender.
You can watch the full video here:
The video, posted on Blush's social media platforms on Wednesday, has close to 10,000 views so far.
Blush notes that this video is the first in its #KaamSeMatlabRakh (focus on the work) campaign for gender equality, and promises plenty more success stories of powerhouse women.