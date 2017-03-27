Watch: Stunning Timelapse Of Southern Lights As Seen From The Skies

According to reports, the idea of a charter flight especially to view the Aurora Australis came to Otago Museum Director Ian Griffin. Mr Griffin says that the 134 seats on the Boeing 767 aircraft were sold out in a matter of just five days, with one person coming especially from Spain to witness the beauty of the Southern Lights.
The passengers soon took to social media to share photos, videos and vignettes of their experience.
Woah! Nice trip through the southern auroral zone tonight on #flighttothelights Naked eye auroras were spectacular photographically! pic.twitter.com/QSaz0JHeeK- Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) March 23, 2017
The pictures sure looked gorgeous
At 23:49 on Thursday #flighttothelights intersected local midnight at 66 South. The #aurora was there to greet us! #AuroraAustralispic.twitter.com/6FdgkBPCy0- Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) March 27, 2017
People used the hashtag #flighttothelights to share their photographs
Another image from the flight deck during #flighttothelights shows the aurora and reflection of controls! #aurora#auroraaustralispic.twitter.com/4RIDgLUtPh- Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) March 26, 2017
One time lapse video of the Southern Lights, posted on Facebook by Mark Gee, has been viewed over 25,000 times. "Living inside my fondest dream right there!" writes one commenter.
Another video, posted on YouTube, has received over one lakh views since March 23. Watch the video below:
In case you are feeling envious of the people who witnessed the lights so up-close, we will keep you posted about when tickets for the next flight go for sale.
Click here for more trending stories.