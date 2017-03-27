News Flash
Watch: Stunning Timelapse Of Southern Lights As Seen From The Skies

March 27, 2017
Stunning footage of the Southern Lights was capyured by passengers on the commercial flight.

New Delhi:  The first commercial flight to view the Aurora Australis, or the spectacular Southern Lights, landed in New Zealand on Friday, March 24, with passengers awed by their experience. The eight-hour long flight flew close to the Antarctic Circle on Thursday night to give passengers an up-close view of the stunning natural phenomenon.

According to reports, the idea of a charter flight especially to view the Aurora Australis came to Otago Museum Director Ian Griffin. Mr Griffin says that the 134 seats on the Boeing 767 aircraft were sold out in a matter of just five days, with one person coming especially from Spain to witness the beauty of the Southern Lights.

The passengers soon took to social media to share photos, videos and vignettes of their experience.
 
The pictures sure looked gorgeous
 
People used the hashtag #flighttothelights to share their photographs
 
One time lapse video of the Southern Lights, posted on Facebook by Mark Gee, has been viewed over 25,000 times. "Living inside my fondest dream right there!" writes one commenter.
 
 
 

Another video, posted on YouTube, has received over one lakh views since March 23. Watch the video below:


In case you are feeling envious of the people who witnessed the lights so up-close, we will keep you posted about when tickets for the next flight go for sale.

 Click here for more trending stories.

 

