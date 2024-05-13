Affects Right To Clean Environment: Supreme Court's Big Remark On Solid Waste

Delhi's civic body as well as the Central government were rebuked by the Supreme Court today over the proliferating solid waste in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Declaring that "nobody is bothered about how to reduce solid waste," the judges said it affects the citizens' fundamental right to live in a clean environment.

"We emphasise that it directly affects fundamental rights of citizens under Article 21 to live in pollution free environment," said the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. "This is an important issue for the capital that should go beyond politics... If the government fails to bring concrete proposals, we will have to consider passing strict orders," the judges added.

"This is the capital city. What the whole world will say? Tell us what you will do for the situation now, answer this simple question. We will summon the highest corporation officer. Nobody is bothered," the judges said. "The Union government should hold a meeting to ensure this is not increased further and tackled. Amicus has used the correct word, 'horrifying'. Everywhere (in NCR) it is. Nobody is bothered how to reduce (solid waste)," the court said.

The court said no authority has bothered to consider the serious consequences of the inability to deal with the solid waste generated daily. Around 3,800 tonnes of solid waste daily remain untreated, the court was told.

"Considering the development taking place in Delhi and surrounding areas, it is obvious that generation of solid waste every day is bound to increase and MCD and other authorities are not in a position to deal with that," the court said, ordering the housing ministry and the civic bodies of Delhi and NCR to find a solution.

The matter will be heard next on July 26.