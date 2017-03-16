Viral Video: Bhangra-Dancing British 'Grannies' Are Taking The Internet By Storm

A video of them dancing was shared early on Thursday morning by Mahindra Group's Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra, with a caption reading: "This should perk up your morning. Proves that no matter where you're from, your age or your shape, you'll look cool when you get down & Bhangra!"
Unsurprisingly, the tweet was shared nearly 700 times in less than 5 hours.
This should perk up your morning. Proves that no matter where you're from,your age or your shape,you'll look cool when you get down&Bhangra! pic.twitter.com/Hdw8AvhzoA— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2017
Although they seem like "grandmothers," the women dancing are in fact actors in their 30s, 40s and 50s. They perform together for Fizzog Productions, a theatre company based in England.
The group has been together for nearly two decades. They met as students in college where they studied Community Theatre.
"The Dancing Grannies," described by the group as "elderly ladies who like to get down and boogie wherever they please" are, it turns out, part of a popular ongoing sketch.
Speaking to the Daily Mail after another one of their earlier videos went viral, Sue Hawkins, who plays the "elderly" character Letty said: "We just cannot believe the reaction we've had to the video. We have had a huge response from people in India who loved the Bhangra dancing."
Want to see what the women look like without their "old lady" disguises? Take a look at this video of them dancing from a show 5 years ago:
Grannies or not - it's clear everyone loves dancing bhangra.