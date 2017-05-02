US Teen Will First Graduate From College, Then High School

45 Shares EMAIL PRINT 18-year-old Raven Osborne earned her B.A. and high school diplomas at the same time New Delhi: On May 5, Raven Osborne will graduate with a college degree. Two weeks later, on May 22, she will graduate from high school. Confused? Don't be. The extraordinary 18-year-old spent the last four years studying to get both her high school and college diplomas.



Ms Osborne admits to



"When I was a younger, I was labelled with a learning disability," she tells the



Ms Osborne attends the 21st Century Charter High School in Gary, Indiana, where all students are required to take college classes on a college campus in order to graduate.



"We believe all students can achieve more and they will, if we support them...The college experience they receive while attending our high school gives them the confidence to ... complete college, too. It's a pretty cool accomplishment," says Kevin Teasley, the school's superintendent.



"She is not only academically gifted, but (also) has demonstrated amazing intellectual maturity in her pursuit of a baccalaureate degree at Purdue Northwest," Purdue spokesman Wes Lukoshus tells The Times.



In September, Ms Osborne will be back at 21st Century Charter. This time, as a teacher.



Click



On May 5, Raven Osborne will graduate with a college degree. Two weeks later, on May 22, she will graduate from high school. Confused? Don't be. The extraordinary 18-year-old spent the last four years studying to get both her high school and college diplomas.Ms Osborne admits to The Times that it was tough going to high school and taking college classes. There were times when she wanted to quit, but her mother, Hazel Osborne, constantly encouraged her to keep going. She took online classes, attended community college and even took classes at Purdue University Northwest. Her semester-long college courses counted as a full year of high school credit, reports CBS News . Her mother, a physical therapist, drove her to and from classes each day."When I was a younger, I was labelled with a learning disability," she tells the Chicago Tribune . "But my mother always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do in life."Ms Osborne attends the 21st Century Charter High School in Gary, Indiana, where all students are required to take college classes on a college campus in order to graduate."We believe all students can achieve more and they will, if we support them...The college experience they receive while attending our high school gives them the confidence to ... complete college, too. It's a pretty cool accomplishment," says Kevin Teasley, the school's superintendent."She is not only academically gifted, but (also) has demonstrated amazing intellectual maturity in her pursuit of a baccalaureate degree at Purdue Northwest," Purdue spokesman Wes Lukoshus tells The Times.In September, Ms Osborne will be back at 21st Century Charter. This time, as a teacher.Click here for more trending stories