Man Orders McDonald's Burger With 'Everything Removed', Here's What He Received

The food order cost him around $20.

A man from Kentucky, United States, said that he ordered a McDonald's burger with "everything removed" and was pleasantly surprised upon receiving it. He said that despite this, the fast food company still messed up his order. The The X (formerly Twitter) user, Greg, took to social media to share the incident.

"I ordered a triple cheeseburger with everything removed. Stay tuned to see what happens," Greg wrote on the microblogging platform alongside a picture of an almost $20 bill. The instructions on the bill mentioned, "No Ketchup. NoPickle. No Diced Onions. No1/10 Lb Beef No Mustard. No Regular Bun. No American Cheese. NoSalt."

I ordered a triple cheeseburger with everything removed. Stay tuned to see what happens pic.twitter.com/FFXSQHVM6p — greg (@greg16676935420) May 18, 2024

After confirmation from McDonald's, his delivery partner from DoorDash messaged him informing him that he would only receive an "empty box". Dan wrote, "cheeseburger with everything removed including the bun and meat...so you're gonna get an empty box. You good with that?" To which, Greg replied, "Perfect, thank you".

In a follow-up post, Greg posted a picture of the delivered order. "The goods have arrived and thank goodness they sealed it so Dan didn't steal my meal," he continued.

The goods have arrived and thank goodness they sealed it so Dan didn't steal my meal pic.twitter.com/cgwlArP8h8 — greg (@greg16676935420) May 18, 2024

However, upon opening the package, the user was disappointed since the fast food giant sent the wrong box. "The wrapper and.... A McCrispy box???????? I ordered a freaking triple burger not a McCrispy Somehow they still managed to screw up my order (not your fault Dan if you're reading this)," he continued.

The customer then left McDonald's outlet with a poor review on the food delivery app since he "couldn't stay silent on this." He also informed Dan about the wrong box.

Since being shared, his post has amassed 52 million views on the social media platform.

"$19.81 for air," said a user.

"You need help my friend," wrote another person.

A third said, "Someone is eating a mccrispy from cheeseburger wrapper right now."

"A quite literally a nothingburger," said a person.

"The $11 tip on an empty box is legendary," stated a person.

"Most entertaining thread of the year," said a person.

An X user said, "Packaging waste and pointless carbon emissions for some likes.."