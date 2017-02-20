Thrilling Footage Shows Man Jumping On Train Tracks To Save Little Boy

Highlights A camera in Russia captured a video of a boy falling down on train tracks A man jumps down to save him and passes him onto people on the platform All of this happens just seconds before a train pulls in

A CCTV camera in Russia captured this thrilling video of a young man jumping down onto live train tracks to save the life of a young boy. The incident occurred in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg when a little boy, believed to be eight-year-old, fell onto the railway tracks. The black and white footage, less than a minute long, shows him trying to get up and failing to do so. A few passengers can be seen hesitating on the platform before one bystander jumps down and scoops him up. He then passes him on to other people standing on the platform. All of this happens just seconds before a train pulls in, making his courageous action even more selfless.This daring act has earned the anonymous stranger many plaudits on social media. "Another hero in black and white!" says one YouTube commentator, and another takes comfort in the fact that there are 'still good people out there.' According to the Daily Mail, the boy's father was reported as saying, "He does not understand how he fell. He was walking, wanted to call his mother, got distracted by the phone and fell... I would like to find the man to say thanks to him."