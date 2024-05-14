Days After Resignation Of Miss Teen USA, Runner-Up Says She Doesn't Want The Crown Either

Stephanie Skinner is a rising junior at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Less than a week after Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, stepped down, the runner-up - Miss Teen New York, Stephanie Skinner - has said that she doesn't want the crown either. Ms Skinner, 19, told People Magazine that it was an extremely hard decision to make but character has to come first "in light of recent events". The organisers of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are under fire, especially after Noelia Voigt and Ms Srivastava resigned in a space of few days citing mental health.

Ms Skinner defended her decision and told People, "I worked so hard and sacrificed so much for this goal to become Miss Teen USA and although this title was a dream of mine, I believe one thing I will never give up is my character."

The 19-year-old is a rising junior at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She said her professional goals also come first.

"I think it's really important to note that we give our entire life to work towards goal like this, but in light of recent events integrity and character has to come first," Ms Skinner said.

"I just think that this was the best decision for me," she added.

Miss Teen USA has not reacted to this news so far.

On May 8, Ms Srivastava announced her decision on Instagram and said in a statement that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization".

"I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens, and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title. I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself," she had said.

Two days before this, Ms Voigt said she was resigning from her own title.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023," she had said.

The Miss USA contest has seen a number of controversies and scandals in recent years, with multiple allegations of preferential treatment given to certain contestants.

The organization later found those claims to be unsubstantiated, but the president of Miss USA, former titleholder Crystle Stewart, stepped down.

Her husband Max Sebrechts, who had served as the organization's vice president, left amid a swirl of sexual harassment allegations made by past contestants.