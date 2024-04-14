Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: All You Need To Know

Ambedkar Jayanti: Dr BR Ambedkar became the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad.

Every year, on April 14, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. The Indian Constitution was written by social reformer Dr. BR Ambedkar, often known as "Babasaheb." He was an economist and jurist whose ideas have impacted several generations. The Dalit movement in India was also spearheaded by Dr. Ambedkar. He spent his whole life advocating for equality, improving society, and disseminating progressive ideas.

Who was BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar or Babasaheb was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, in present-day Madhya Pradesh. He was the 14th and last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal. Being a Dalit who came from a poor family, Babasaheb witnessed the atrocities and discrimination his community was subjected to.

He earned a degree in political science and economics. His initial employment was with the Baroda State Government. He was awarded a scholarship to study at Columbia University at the age of 22. Babasaheb became the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad.

During his life, Bhimrao Ambedkar battled for the rights of Dalits. He played a key role in the Poona Pact's signing in 1932, which permitted Dalits to be represented in legislatures.

Inspirational Quotes By BR Ambedkar

On his birth anniversary, here are some quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar that have been inspiring people for the past few decades:

Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer, who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering otherwise both will wither and die.

We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle.

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.