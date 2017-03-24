This U-Shaped Skyscraper Could Soon Be The World's Tallest Building

The firm also promises an elevator system that can move in curves.

Awesome concept for a new skyscraper called the Big Bend in #NewYork - now that would be an impressive piece of #enginneringpic.twitter.com/WxDJSgQVTP - Mark King (@KramGnik) March 24, 2017

I love skyscrapers but this U-shaped design terrifies me. Could you live on the upper round floor? The Big Bend planned for New York City. pic.twitter.com/R1XTYcWLKU - Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) March 24, 2017

They might make a U shaped residential building in NYC. This looks crazy pic.twitter.com/pNoaL7TToC - Ken (@Kndrck_) March 23, 2017

First look at New York City's unprecedented U-shaped building, The Big Bend.



Damn, that is incredible! #NYCpic.twitter.com/Ftte6G7wCo - Sunny Randhawa (@SunnyRandhawa) March 24, 2017