CUET UG 2024: Why Was The Undergraduate Entrance Exam Postponed In Delhi?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG), in Delhi. The exam was initially scheduled for May 15 and will now be conducted on May 29. The exam has been postponed due to "unavoidable reasons", the agency said in a statement.

Though the NTA has not revealed the official reason for postponing the exam, but reports claim it has been done in view of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election. The rescheduling of the exam in Delhi was needed due to the inadequate infrastructure availability for the high number of aspirants.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the revised admit cards for candidates at a later date.

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," the NTA said in a statement.



The exam body further stated that the examination will proceed as scheduled in all other cities nationwide, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, as well as abroad. Further examinations on other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including in Delhi, will be conducted as scheduled, the NTA added.