CUET UG 2025: Broad Features Of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate

Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025) will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country for admission into the Undergraduate programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating universities in India for the academic year 2025-26.



The exam will be held for a total of 37 subjects in 13 languages + 23 domain-specific subjects + one General Aptitude Test. Candidates may choose upto a maximum of five subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test. The exam will be held in 13 Indian medium languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Eligibility

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2025, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2025 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2025 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organisation in which they are desirous of taking admission.



Syllabus

Language subjects: Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary, and Narrative), Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary

Domain subjects: As per NCERT syllabus

General Aptitude Test: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics), Logical and Analytical Reasoning



Choice of test paper

Candidates may choose upto a maximum of five subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test irrespective of the subjects opted in class 12



Marking scheme correct answer: 5 marks (Five)

There will be negative marking for each incorrect answer of one mark.



Mode of the exam

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode



Total questions

50 questions for each test papers. All question are compulsory.



Duration

Duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes



Shift

The examination will be conducted on multiple shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices.

