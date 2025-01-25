NEET UG Pattern Revised For 2025, Paper To Revert To Pre-Covid Times

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification informing medical aspirants about the revised paper format for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG). The new paper format will not have any Section B. The optional question and extra time that was introduced during the Covid period will also be removed from the 2025 exam. The total duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.

There will be a total of 180 mandatory questions. Of these 45 questions each will be asked from Physics and Chemistry, while 90 questions will be from the Biology section.

An official notification by the NTA reads, "All NEET (UG)-2025 aspirants are hereby informed that the question paper pattern and examination duration will revert to the pre-Covid format where there will not be any Section B anymore. Hence, there will be a total of 180 compulsory questions (45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry and 90 in Biology) which will be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes thereby removing any optional questions and extra time introduced due to Covid."

Revised question paper pattern:

The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions.

The provision for optional questions, introduced temporarily during the Covid-19 pandemic, will no longer be available.

Examination duration:

The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours).

NTA had earlier notified that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2025 (NEET UG) 2025 will be held in pen and paper mode in a single day and single shift.