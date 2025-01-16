NEET UG 2025 To Be Held In Pen And Paper Mode In A Single Day

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2025 (NEET UG) 2025 in pen and paper mode in a single day and single shift. The decision was announced by the NTA in an official notification released today.



The agency had earlier asked the candidates appearing in the exam to link their Aadhaar with a valid mobile number for OTP-based authentication. Applicants are also required to update their credentials in Aadhar, preferably as per their class 10 Marksheet/Passing Certificate.



As per the notification, Aadhaar is important because of the following:

Simplified application process: Using Aadhaar helps in auto-populating details, reducing manual errors during application submission



Enhanced examination efficiency: With advancements in Aadhaar-based technology, such as the Face Authentication Method introduced by UIDAI, candidates can now benefit from faster identity verification tolls



Faster attendance verification: Facia; recognition enables quicker and more accurate identity verification, ensuring smooth entry into the exam hall.



Welfare of candidates: Aadhaar authentication simplifies processes and ensures candidates are uniquely identified, safeguarding their interests throughout the examination lifecycle.



The registration process for NEET (UG)- 2025 will begin in due course of time. The NEET UG syllabus 2025 has been made available on the NEET 2025 official website.



National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. It serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government institutions.

