NTA Asks NEET UG Aspirants To Update Aadhaar Details For 2025 Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification for medical aspirants who would be appearing in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to link their Aadhaar with a valid mobile number for OTP-based authentication. Applicants are also required to update their credentials in Aadhar, preferably as per their class 10 Marksheet/Passing Certificate.



An official notification issued by the NTA reads, "As per instructions issued by Dept of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, integration of APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) with NEET (UG) - 2025 is to be ensured. To support this objective, candidates are encouraged to use their APAAR ID as well as Aadhaar-based authentication during the application and examination process. Updated credentials are highly recommended for ease of verification, registration process and to enhance the integrity of the examination process."



The registration process for NEET (UG)- 2025 will begin in due course of time.



As per the notification, Aadhaar is important because of the following:

Simplified application process: Using Aadhaar helps in auto-populating details, reducing manual errors during application submission

Enhanced examination efficiency: With advancements in Aadhaar-based technology, such as the Face Authentication Method introduced by UIDAI, candidates can now benefit from faster identity verification tolls

Faster attendance verification: Facia; recognition enables quicker and more accurate identity verification, ensuring smooth entry into the exam hall.



Welfare of candidates: Aadhaar authentication simplifies processes and ensures candidates are uniquely identified, safeguarding their interests throughout the examination lifecycle.

Aspirants are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar details (especially their name and date of birth (as per 10th Passing certificates), including facial recognition data, are up to date for an optimal experience during registration process and verification process. This can be done at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment/ Update Centre.



National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. It serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government institutions.

