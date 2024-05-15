Sun Unleashes Monster Solar Flare, Radio Blackouts Expected On Earth

The solar flare erupted from an active sunspot designated, AR3664.

The Sun released another powerful storm of energised particles on Tuesday - the strongest flare in the current solar cycle - that is headed towards the Earth. According to Live Science, the solar flare is a category X8.7, much stronger than the one that hit our planet last week. Citing data from US agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA), the outlet said that the sunspot from where the flare emerged is located at the very edge of the visible side of the Sun. It further said that parts of Earth, especially the United States, are expected to experience radio blackouts when the storm hits the planet.

NOAA said that the latest solar flare will not result in any geomagnetic storms or aurora activity.

The sunspot, designated AR3664, has been crackling with solar flares for days. On May 10, it erupted with an X5.8-class flare, and within hours on Tuesday, three X-class flares erupted from the Sun measuring at X1.7, X1.3 and X8.7, the largest solar flare of the current 11-year solar cycle that began in December 2019.

"Region 3664 produced yet ANOTHER X-ray flare as it moves beyond the Western solar limb!! This time, it was an X8.7 flare, the largest of this solar cycle!" NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre said in an update on May 14.

NASA said solar cycle 25 began is now approaching solar maximum - a period when eruptions like this one become more common.

For skywatchers across the globe, last week's celestial drama unfolded in stunning auroras that painted the skies with vibrant hues of pink, green, and purple. From northern Europe to Australia's Tasmania, sky gazers were able to capture stunning photos courtesy of the rare phenomena.