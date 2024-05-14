60% Chance Fresh Solar Storm Will Hit Earth This Week, Says US Agency

The Sun has been releasing powerful flares that can impact Earth in several ways.

Scientists have warned of new and powerful solar storm will hit Earth this week, days after strong eruptions from Sun that affected our planet. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a 60 per cent chance that the solar storm will hit Earth on Tuesday (May 14) with a lower possibility on Wednesday as well. The X handle of NASA Sun and Space also shared the news, saying the M6.6-class (not as strong as last week's) solar flare erupted on May 13.

Another one! ☀️ 💥



An M6.6-class solar flare erupted on Monday, May 13. (Not as strong as some of the others we've had in the past week, but it sure is pretty!)



This week, we're answering popular questions about solar storms and their impacts on Earth. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/EPgHa9D4Er — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) May 13, 2024

The Sun has been releasing powerful flares, which contain large quantities of charged particles that have accelerated in speed and increased in number due to intense magnetic activity on its surface - part of its 11-year solar cycle.

NOAA said it is a G2-class geomagnetic storm, which is of "Moderate" intensity. These occur about 600 times per solar cycle. They may cause transformer damage at high latitudes, and power systems may experience voltage alarms.

Powerful radiation of charged particles can also pose radiation hazards for astronauts in space and interrupt power grids.

For skywatchers across the globe, last week's celestial drama unfolded in stunning auroras that painted the skies with vibrant hues of pink, green, and purple. From northern Europe to Australia's Tasmania, sky gazers were able to capture stunning photos courtesy of the rare phenomena.

NOAA said the latest set of solar storms will also lead to auroras.

Friday's storm was listed as hitting level five geomagnetic conditions - the highest on the scale. Saturday saw G3 to G5 conditions, with G4 or higher conditions predicted for Sunday.

But no major disruptions to power or communications networks have been reported despite initial worries from authorities.