Video Shows New York Man Stabbing Random Tourist In Unprovoked Attack

In a shocking incident, a woman tourist was viciously attacked by a serial offender near Times Square in New York. According to the New York Post, Cyril Destin, 62, with a history of crimes, stabbed a woman in an unprovoked assault on a busy New York sidewalk. A video of the incident shows two women walking down the street when a man sitting outside Port Gourmet Deli pulls out a large knife. The suspect then shuffles forward and stabs one of the women across the chest.

Later, two police officers arrived at the scene, confiscated his knife and placed him in handcuffs. The 46-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was treated for a serious chest wound and reported to be in stable condition.

Destin was also taken to Bellevue Hospital following his arrest, where he was held for psychological evaluation.

Police sources told The Post that Destin has been arrested 14 times in the past 20 years, for criminal mischief and trespassing, including four arrests since 2019.

Jamal Mubare, owner of the deli, mentioned that Destin is a regular at his shop and is known to live in a nearby homeless shelter.

''I know this guy one year. He doesn't look like he's dangerous. I think he just didn't take his medication or something. Everyone over there in the homeless shelter across the street is crazy '' Mr Mubare told the Post, adding that a lapse in medication might have led to the violent outburst.

''He goes outside he sits in his walker and he's smoking his cigarettes and then the two women come out of the gift shop and he just goes and takes a strike at one of them. He did not know them. And then he just sat down like nothing happened he did not run away. He just sat there smoking a cigarette like I didn't do anything,'' he added.

This incident has yet again highlighted ongoing concerns about public safety and mental health issues in the city.



