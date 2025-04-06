Man Dies After Falling From 16th-Floor Window Of Times Square Hotel: "We Heard A Bump"

A 39-year-old man died after falling from a 16th-floor window at a Midtown hotel in New York on Saturday morning. According to the New York Times, police received a distress call around 6:30 a.m. near West 45th Street and Seventh Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the man unresponsive on the roof of an adjacent building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fall, whether accidental or intentional, remains under investigation.

Meamwhile, police have detained a red-haired woman for questioning at the 45 Times Square Hotel in connection with the man's death. The victim went through a window on the 15th floor, where a witness, an Italian tourist, reported hearing yelling coming from the hotel room before the incident. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

"This morning I woke up to some noise, somebody was shouting. I heard some lady…shouting that someone needs to come back, because I heard the noise, 'come back, come back, come back," the tourist said.

Anna Katsrarou, a German tourist, reported hearing two unusual noises during her stay on the 14th floor of the hotel. The second noise, about 15 minutes after the first, sounded like a "big table" hitting a surface.

"We heard a bump, almost like someone fell out of his bed, but it was more louder…and then somebody was crying, crying a lot, like a woman or a child," Ms Katsrarou said.

"Then someone was crying, 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,' and then I heard police," Ms Katsrarou recalled. She added that the second voice sounded like it came from a man, who was also yelling "ayuda, ayuda," which translates to "help" in Spanish.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing, with no arrests made yet. Authorities are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

