This J K Rowling-Approved Horror Story Is The Friday Read You Need

This is some good Twitter storytelling.- J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2017
So what exactly is Ms Cole's Twitter story about? Well, it's an account of how she and her husband went house-hunting in Louisville, USA, and how the experience turned out to be, err, a little different from what they had imagined.
My husband and I just moved to Louisville and we hate our apartment. So we've been checking out new places to rent. Today we had a showing.- Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) May 11, 2017
As anyone who has ever been house-hunting will vouch for, it can be quite the nightmare. For Ms Cole and her husband, however, the bungalow they went to see turned out to be quite possibly haunted.
We don't want to give too much away, so you'll just have to read her whole thread of creepy dungeons, scratched windows and secret rooms. Just click on the tweet below and start reading:
It rained last night so the outside is a little gloomy. Older house. Wet stone. My husband is like "Eh it's a little creepy." pic.twitter.com/iHHpG7NCYq- Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) May 11, 2017
