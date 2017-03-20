The Internet Thinks This 2-Year-Old Looks Like Ed Sheeran

"Everyone comments saying how she's a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran," Stacey tells SunOnline. "She loves his music, tries to sing along to the words and has a dance."
"Everyone has been saying that Isla looks like him for a long time and I never thought anything of it," Isla's mother Zoe tells the Daily Mail. "It was when my sister Stacey put it online we got loads of comments from people."
"I still can't believe it myself that my little Isla has gone so viral," she exclaims.
"Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?" is the most common caption people are tweeting underneath pictures of Isla. Her picture has been shared hundreds of thousands of times across social media platforms.
Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh— Tom Davies (@1TD) March 17, 2017
"Every time I see Ed Sheeran now I can't not picture that Ed sheeran baby," tweets Stephanie Dunne.
"If you ever have a bad day, just look at the Ed Sheeran baby and you'll realise that the world is alright," writes Ross Pickering.
Do you see the resemblance? Let us know in the comments section below.