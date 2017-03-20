The Internet Thinks This 2-Year-Old Looks Like Ed Sheeran

The Internet is convinced this 2-year-old girl looks exactly like singer Ed Sheeran

New Delhi:  The Internet never fails to surprise. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently the top trend on Facebook, and no, it's not because his latest music album has been smashing multiple world records since its release. He is trending because the Internet is convinced a 2-year-old toddler looks exactly like him. Seriously. A photograph of 2-year-old Isla Walton began going viral online after her aunt, Stacey Walton, posted it on Facebook. Little Isla's aunt says people often stop to comment on her likeness to the "Shape of You" singer because of her ginger hair.

"Everyone comments saying how she's a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran," Stacey tells SunOnline. "She loves his music, tries to sing along to the words and has a dance."

"Everyone has been saying that Isla looks like him for a long time and I never thought anything of it," Isla's mother Zoe tells the Daily Mail. "It was when my sister Stacey put it online we got loads of comments from people."

"I still can't believe it myself that my little Isla has gone so viral," she exclaims.

"Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?" is the most common caption people are tweeting underneath pictures of Isla. Her picture has been shared hundreds of thousands of times across social media platforms.
 
"Every time I see Ed Sheeran now I can't not picture that Ed sheeran baby," tweets Stephanie Dunne.

"If you ever have a bad day, just look at the Ed Sheeran baby and you'll realise that the world is alright," writes Ross Pickering.

Do you see the resemblance? Let us know in the comments section below.

