The Evolution Of The 'Donald Trump Handshake': A Study In GIFs

Macron studied the tape, meets Trump shake for shake. pic.twitter.com/DYUlyaVSZ2- ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 25, 2017
Twice.
This is a pretty intense handshake between Macron and Trump pic.twitter.com/nseTdcpXkX- Colin Jones (@colinjones) May 25, 2017
And the Internet had a lot to say about their very long, very awkward handshake:
Macron: You like to do the alpha male handshake? Let me show you how it's done.- The Hankster (@hankchang) May 26, 2017
Trump: *Whimpering* please let go of my tiny hand. pic.twitter.com/3Gi8G6RLFN
French President Emmanuel Macron shows how to defeat President Trump's handshake pic.twitter.com/4SRKaEnugB- neelie gr (@neeliegr) May 25, 2017
Trump doesn't know how to shake hands like a person so it is incredibly gratifying to see Macron grip his tiny hand like this pic.twitter.com/HiO466TmKJ- Adam (@adamjmoussa) May 25, 2017
Mr Trump's handshakes have been in news for quite some time. It seems, however, like leaders around the world are now refusing to get 'pulled into' Mr Trump's handshake game. Last Sunday, for example, the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met and shook hands with the US President at a summit in Saudi Arabia - and he resolutely refused to give in.
This wasn't always the case, as much has been said about the time he shook hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:
Or his handshake with Vice President Mike Pence:
Earlier in February this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found a way around the aggressive handshake:
Bonus GIF: Mr Trump refusing to shake hands with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel
