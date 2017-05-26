News Flash
The Evolution Of The 'Donald Trump Handshake': A Study In GIFs

How world leaders are resisting Mr Trump's 'yank and pull' handshake.

Donald Trump's 'yank and pull' style of shaking hands has been the topic of many jokes.

Enough jokes, it seems, have been made about US President Donald Trump's signature handshake style to have put all world leaders on their toes. For those who are unaware, Mr Trump's 'yank and pull' style of shaking hands has been the topic of many jokes, with some calling it a power play and others wondering whether he just doesn't get how handshakes work. In a moment that is now viral, the newly-elected French President, Emmanuel Macron, shook hands with Mr Trump before the NATO Summit yesterday.
 
Twice.
 
And the Internet had a lot to say about their very long, very awkward handshake:
 
Mr Trump's handshakes have been in news for quite some time. It seems, however, like leaders around the world are now refusing to get 'pulled into' Mr Trump's handshake game. Last Sunday, for example, the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met and shook hands with the US President at a summit in Saudi Arabia - and he resolutely refused to give in.
 
rahmon

This wasn't always the case, as much has been said about the time he shook hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:



Or his handshake with Vice President Mike Pence:



Earlier in February this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found a way around the aggressive handshake:

via GIPHY


Bonus GIF: Mr Trump refusing to shake hands with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

via GIPHY

