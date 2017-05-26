The Evolution Of The 'Donald Trump Handshake': A Study In GIFs

Donald Trump's 'yank and pull' style of shaking hands has been the topic of many jokes.

Macron studied the tape, meets Trump shake for shake. pic.twitter.com/DYUlyaVSZ2 - ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 25, 2017

This is a pretty intense handshake between Macron and Trump pic.twitter.com/nseTdcpXkX - Colin Jones (@colinjones) May 25, 2017

Macron: You like to do the alpha male handshake? Let me show you how it's done.



Trump: *Whimpering* please let go of my tiny hand. pic.twitter.com/3Gi8G6RLFN - The Hankster (@hankchang) May 26, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron shows how to defeat President Trump's handshake pic.twitter.com/4SRKaEnugB - neelie gr (@neeliegr) May 25, 2017

Trump doesn't know how to shake hands like a person so it is incredibly gratifying to see Macron grip his tiny hand like this pic.twitter.com/HiO466TmKJ - Adam (@adamjmoussa) May 25, 2017

Enough jokes, it seems, have been made about US President Donald Trump's signature handshake style to have put all world leaders on their toes. For those who are unaware, Mr Trump's 'yank and pull' style of shaking hands has been the topic of many jokes, with some calling it a power play and others wondering whether he just doesn't get how handshakes work. In a moment that is now viral, the newly-elected French President, Emmanuel Macron, shook hands with Mr Trump before the NATO Summit yesterday.Twice.And the Internet had a lot to say about their very long, very awkward handshake:Mr Trump's handshakes have been in news for quite some time. It seems, however, like leaders around the world are now refusing to get 'pulled into' Mr Trump's handshake game. Last Sunday, for example, the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met and shook hands with the US President at a summit in Saudi Arabia - and he resolutely refused to give in.This wasn't always the case, as much has been said about the time he shook hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:Or his handshake with Vice President Mike Pence:Earlier in February this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found a way around the aggressive handshake:

via GIPHY

Bonus GIF: Mr Trump refusing to shake hands with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

via GIPHY



Click for more trending news





