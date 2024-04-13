'Stop Relying On...': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Shares Tips On How To Become Market Leader

Ms Alagh shared tips on how to take the "First Principles thinking approach".

Beauty brand Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh frequently shares insightful tips on X (formerly Twitter) with her followers. Recently, she took to the microblogging site to encourage businesses to rethink their approach to innovation to achieve market leadership. In her post, Ms Alagh highlighted the importance of adopting a "First Principles thinking" approach rather than relying on industry assumptions. "If you want to be a market leader in your industry, STOP relying on industry assumptions. Instead, take the First Principles thinking approach," she wrote.

Ms Alagh also shared six tips on how to take the "First Principles thinking approach". "Clarify your thinking and explain the origin of your ideas. Challenge assumptions. Look for evidence. Consider alternative perspectives. Examine consequences and implications. Question the original questions," Ms Alagh shared.

Take a look at her post below:

If you want to be a market leader in your industry, STOP relying on industry assumptions.



Instead, take the First Principles thinking approach. Here's how:



> Clarify your thinking and explain the origin of your ideas

> Challenge assumptions

> Look for evidence

> Consider… pic.twitter.com/x650HIA2aR — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) April 12, 2024

"Daring to rethink the fundamentals using first principles can lead to game-changing innovation and market leadership," Mamaearth's co-founder concluded.

Ms Alagh shared the post on Friday. Since then, it has amassed more than 3,000 views and several likes. "Priceless indeed," expressed one user in the comments section.

Also Read | Video Of Bureaucrat's Son Playing, Jumping On Office Desk Divides Internet

Meanwhile, Ghazal Alagh's recent post comes a few days after she talked about the effectiveness of the "100-hour rule" in rapidly acquiring new skills. In her post, she explained how this rule can help someone develop a skill out of their comfort zone. She revealed that she applied this mindset when starting out, which enabled her to acquire abilities she never thought possible.

In the following lines, Ms Alagh explained how following this rule helped her. "This mindset allowed me to rapidly acquire abilities I had no idea about when I was just starting out. If you work hard and give enough time to something, you can conquer any domain," she said.

Last month, Ms Alagh also shared "invaluable" lessons she learned from Kapil Dev. "Don't play to win, play for passion. Focus on your children's character, not scores. Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems," she wrote.