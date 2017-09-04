Teacher's Day 2017: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Messages Happy Teacher's Day! Here is a list of 10 quotes and wishes you can send all your teachers and gurus as SMS, WhatsApp or Facebook messages.

Share EMAIL PRINT Happy Teacher's Day 2017: Here's a list of 10 wishes and quotes to send your favourite teachers and gurus New Delhi: They say teachers change the world - one child at a time. There's no better day than Teachers' Day, marked on September 5 in India, to reach out to the teachers who have inspired you and taught you valuable lessons. Teacher's Day is celebrated in India in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Dr Radhakrishnan was India's second president and a great scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna recipient. Since 1962, India has commemorated his birth anniversary by paying tribute to its hardworking - and admittedly under-appreciated - teachers and gurus.



Here are 10 wishes and quotes you can send your teachers on Teacher's Day this year:



The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!



Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy Teacher's Day!



The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires. Thank you for being a truly inspirational teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!



A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart. Thank you for all you have done for me. Happy Teacher's Day!



"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves." - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan



"If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam



"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai



"You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth." - Khalil Gibran



"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." -William Butler Yeats



"Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers." - Josef Albers



