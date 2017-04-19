Singer Katy Perry Posts Pic Of Goddess Kali, Gets Trolled By Indians

This person was quick to see the hate that would soon be hurled Ms Perry's way:
"You do realise it can have adverse effects. She is a goddess. I suggest you remove it before the ones who get offended start retaliating. I am sure your intention is clear. Do the damage control before the damage happens," warns Instagram user khalidwani.
Here are just some of the kinds of comments being left on the post:
"How ridiculous this? You don't have permission to upload a picture of our goddess on this f**king social media and embarrassing our culture," writes Instagram user the_j_stark.
"You're making fun of our goddess...Delete your account," writes another user.
"Everyone just report this post," writes user aham_aktiwari.
But many people are now countering the negative comments
"I'm an Indian and guess what? I'm not offended by this (I know!). Just thought of letting it be known, if anyone cares that is. Lest the world starts thinking every Indian on social media has anger issues. Well, now you know. Not all of us. But yeah, most of us," writes Instagram user learnerdy.
"I don't understand, what's in there to be offended, I am a very proud Indian but not at all offended by this," writes someone who goes by the username medude28.
Instagram user ishagupta981 adds: "Come on everyone...it's nothing to get offended about..she meant she is angry and furious as the goddess in the pic. She didn't disrespect. I'm also Hindu and a proud Indian."
Ms Perry has posted the same picture and caption on Twitter as well, where it is being met with similar - though markedly less hateful - reactions.
@katyperrypic.twitter.com/pNnljUKsH4— Jatin Sati (@jsati83) April 19, 2017
@katyperry I feel so proud that Katy knows about my religion!— Haren nayar (@Harennayar) April 19, 2017
@katyperry *over analyzes tweet*— wendy (@katycatwendy) April 19, 2017
This person has a simple request:
"Umm ok? No hate but please respect our goddess? You would hate it if we started using your religious symbols like this so don't do it to us...culture appropriation," writes Instagram user gold_dancergirl.
Ms Perry has around 63.4 million followers on Instagram and is among the top 20 most followed people on the platform.
With 97.1 million followers, the pop singer is the most followed person on Twitter.
On Monday, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel's fiancee, Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, was similarly trolled on Instagram.
Click here for more trending stories.