Singer Katy Perry Posts Pic Of Goddess Kali, Gets Trolled By Indians

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2017 18:34 IST
American singer Katy Perry is being trolled after she posted a picture of Goddess Kali on Instagram

New Delhi:  Poor Katy Perry. The American singer is facing the wrath of Indian trolls after posting a picture of the Hindu Goddess Kali on Instagram. She captioned it "Current mood." Uploaded on the photo-sharing platform roughly 10 hours ago, the post has been liked over 194,000 times. But one look at the comments section reveals a series of abusive and hateful messages left by Indian Instagram users.
 
 

current mood

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on



This person was quick to see the hate that would soon be hurled Ms Perry's way:

"You do realise it can have adverse effects. She is a goddess. I suggest you remove it before the ones who get offended start retaliating. I am sure your intention is clear. Do the damage control before the damage happens," warns Instagram user khalidwani.

Here are just some of the kinds of comments being left on the post:

"How ridiculous this? You don't have permission to upload a picture of our goddess on this f**king social media and embarrassing our culture," writes Instagram user the_j_stark.

"You're making fun of our goddess...Delete your account," writes another user.

"Everyone just report this post," writes user aham_aktiwari.

But many people are now countering the negative comments

"I'm an Indian and guess what? I'm not offended by this (I know!). Just thought of letting it be known, if anyone cares that is. Lest the world starts thinking every Indian on social media has anger issues. Well, now you know. Not all of us. But yeah, most of us," writes Instagram user learnerdy.

"I don't understand, what's in there to be offended, I am a very proud Indian but not at all offended by this," writes someone who goes by the username medude28.

Instagram user ishagupta981 adds: "Come on everyone...it's nothing to get offended about..she meant she is angry and furious as the goddess in the pic. She didn't disrespect. I'm also Hindu and a proud Indian."

Ms Perry has posted the same picture and caption on Twitter as well, where it is being met with similar - though markedly less hateful - reactions.
 
This person has a simple request: 

"Umm ok? No hate but please respect our goddess? You would hate it if we started using your religious symbols like this so don't do it to us...culture appropriation," writes Instagram user gold_dancergirl.

Ms Perry has around 63.4 million followers on Instagram and is among the top 20 most followed people on the platform.

With 97.1 million followers, the pop singer is the most followed person on Twitter.

On Monday, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel's fiancee, Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, was similarly trolled on Instagram.

