Sachin Tendulkar 'Hanging Out' In Pic From Childhood Is Winning Facebook

It seems nostalgia has taken over our cricketing greats. Hours after Team India captain Virat Kohli shared a picture of his very much younger self on social media, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also posted a heartwarming throwback photo of his. And just like Virat, Sachin's photo too is winning several hearts online. It's not just the black and white adorable picture people on Facebook love, it's also Sachin's caption that seems to have touched a chord with netizens. The post, since being shared about four hours ago, has already collected over 59,000 reactions on the social networking site.
Highlights
- Sachin Tendulkar posted a throwback photo of his on Facebook
- It shows him as a little boy hanging upside down on a monkey ladder
- 'Hanging out' had a different meaning back then: Sachin Tendulkar
The monochromatic memory shared by Sachin shows him as a little boy, hanging upside down on a monkey ladder. "'Hanging out' had a different meaning back then," says Sachin on Facebook.
Within an hour of being shared, the photo has also collected almost 500 shares and several comments on Facebook.
"This was the only hanging out we knew as kids... it's so unfortunate that kids have to be coaxed into such things nowadays... those were the days," says one commenter on the post. "Very true. Kids are now more busy with mobile games, they have forgot the purpose of play ground," says another.
Like Virat, Sachin often shares throwback pictures, such as this one shared five days ago:
He had also shared another black and white photo from his childhood some weeks ago:
We hope Sachin Tendulkar keeps sharing these wonderful pictures.