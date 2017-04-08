PM Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina 'Step Down', He Said. Everyone Laughed

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina addressed a joint briefing in Delhi New Delhi: It was a busy morning for PM Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina as they



While briefing media at capital's Hyderabad House, the two leaders were asked to 'step down' by an official. But it's not what you think.



As the two leaders finished signing pacts between the two countries, the presenter asked them to 'step down'. "I now request the two Prime Ministers to step down," he said. While he meant to ask them to come off the stage, the room erupted with laughter including the leaders who laughed off the presenter's honest mistake.



The funny moment was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. Watch it here

#WATCH: This funny moment happened live at Hyderabad House during PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's joint statement. pic.twitter.com/Z1D7AbB3eb — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a 4-day visit to India. This is her first visit after PM Modi took office in 2014.



