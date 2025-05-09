PM Modi Meets All 3 Service Chiefs Amid Heightened Tensions With Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, within a span of a few days, met the three service chiefs yet again on Friday as the India-Pakistan tensions escalated this week to the worst in nearly three decades.

On Wednesday, India launched air strikes under Operation Sindoor against targets in Pakistan that it said were "terrorist infrastructure", in response to a deadly attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam two weeks earlier. Twenty six people were killed in the Pahalgam attack.

In response, Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army said today.

Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario with the top military leadership, a day after Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations were repelled.

In another development, the central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out "every officer and every enrolled person" of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.