PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore On His 164th Birth Anniversary

A poet, playwright, composer, philosopher and short story writer, Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 1913.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore On His 164th Birth Anniversary
PM Modi paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, saying his works emphasised on humanism and at the same time ignited the spirit of nationalism among the people.

A poet, playwright, composer, philosopher and short story writer, Mr Tagore was awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 1913.

"Tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Jayanti. He is fondly remembered for shaping India's literary and cultural soul. His works emphasised on humanism and at the same time ignited the spirit of nationalism among the people," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"His efforts towards education and learning, seen in how he nurtured Santiniketan, are also very inspiring," the prime minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

