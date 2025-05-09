Security Stepped Up In Coastal Areas Of Odisha Amid India-Pak Tension

In the wake of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha has been put on high alert. The security has been ramped up, with additional forces stationed at major locations.

Tourists have been restricted from accessing certain areas within the Port. The Port authorities have enhanced patrolling and surveillance.

Moreover, the movement of incoming vessels is being closely monitored to prevent any security threats. A three-layer security system has been put in place at Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur district.

Security has been intensified in and around the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri as well.

"In the current situation, the security measures have been strengthened in Puri. The security system at the Jagannath Temple has also been intensified. Deployment has been intensified at all the doors in the temple. Patrolling has been increased and a QRT has been kept on standby as well. Anti-Sabotage checks are being conducted regularly at the temple," Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said.

Heavy deployment of security personnel has been arranged to ensure the safety of devotees and the temple premises. The heightened security comes in the wake of the recent security audit conducted by the National Security Guard (NSG). Several precautionary measures have been put in place to strengthen surveillance and response systems around the temple.

Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Odisha government on Friday further tightened security in all key installations, including the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district.

The Kolkata and Haldia ports in West Bengal are also in a state of alert.

A statement from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port said, "As per directives from the Directorate General of Shipping, SMPK has raised its security level to 2. All personnel have been instructed to remain alert and surveillant, ensuring that any suspicious activity within port premises and waterways should immediately be brought to the notice of security personnel without delay."

"To ensure full operational readiness, all leave of employees, (including contractual staff) stand cancelled from 10th May to 14th May 2025. Additionally, employees are required to remain at headquarters, even during the days of weekly off. Pilots and dock pilots will be on high alert and ready for emergency evacuation from KDS and HDC, if necessary," the statement added.