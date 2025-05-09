Deep-Rooted, Systemic Corruption Network In Key Tamil Nadu Departments: Probe Agency

The Enforcement Directorate Friday claimed to have unearthed a "deep-rooted" and systemic "corruption" network involving several consultants across key departments of the Tamil Nadu government during raids carried out earlier this week in a money-laundering case.

The federal probe agency said in a statement that it also seized Rs 4.73 crore "unaccounted" cash, intended for "bribe" payments during the raids undertaken on May 6 in Chennai and Vellore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation pertains to an FIR registered by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance Anti-corruption (DVAC) against S Pandian, Superintendent of the Environment Department and some others for alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The ED searched a total of 16 premises that included those of the above named officer and various "prominent" consultants for departments of Tamil Nadu government, it said.

"The searches unearthed a deep-rooted and systemic corruption network involving several prominent consultants across key government departments.

"Evidences reveal that consultants/brokers acted as middlemen, floated shell companies and consultancy firms through which kickbacks were routed under the guise of service fees and consultancy payments," the ED alleged.

This "web of corruption", as per the agency, operated through "fixed commissions" paid to officials for obtaining "illegal" and expedited clearances.

It said investigation has "confirmed" the role of key consultants named Prabhakar Sigamony, A K Nathan, Naveen Kumar, Santhosh Kumar and Vinoth Kumar in facilitating "illegal" approvals.

The agency said, during the searches, an "important" employee of a consultant "severely" damaged her phone in order to hide "evidences".

Action will be taken as per law against this person for destruction of evidence and non-cooperation, it said.

The ED said it has also recovered "incriminating" documents, digital records, and property documents during the raids that indicate a large-scale layering and siphoning of illicit funds.

