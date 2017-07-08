PM Modi, Justin Trudeau's 'Sporting' Tweets To Each Other Win Twitter

PM Modi replied to Justin Trudeau's tweet early this morning

July 08, 2017
In June this year, the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski won the mixed doubles event of the French Open 2017.  Now, in a tweet written some 11 hours before writing this, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated not just the victory but also the partnership between the two nations in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picking up a tweet by Dabrowski where she thanks Bopanna for an 'unforgettable tournament', Mr Trudeau exclaimed, "how's that for partnership!" and tagged PM Modi.
 
Early this morning, PM Modi replied to the tweet by saying that the partnership is 'advantageous to both nations' and 'beneficial for the world', ending his tweet with a smiley face emoticon. "India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always," he wrote.
 
In just two hours, Mr Modi's tweet has collected almost 6,000 'likes' and over 1,600 retweets. Many Twitter users have echoed the sentiments expressed in the 'sporting' tweets:
 
Earlier, Mr Modi had also tweeted a picture with Mr Trudeau from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
 

