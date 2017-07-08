PM Modi, Justin Trudeau's 'Sporting' Tweets To Each Other Win Twitter

.@NarendraModi - how's that for partnership! https://t.co/0kvxsBbS4s- Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 7, 2017
@rohanbopanna Thanks again for an unforgettable tournament @tonicactive + @MizunoRunning + @WilsonTennis = pic.twitter.com/Kr5Ndmcywe- Gaby Dabrowski (@GabyDabrowski) June 11, 2017
Early this morning, PM Modi replied to the tweet by saying that the partnership is 'advantageous to both nations' and 'beneficial for the world', ending his tweet with a smiley face emoticon. "India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always," he wrote.
India & Canada is an ace partnership, advantageous to both nations, beneficial for the world. Game, set and match always. : )https://t.co/rRKW1VtqCX- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2017
In just two hours, Mr Modi's tweet has collected almost 6,000 'likes' and over 1,600 retweets. Many Twitter users have echoed the sentiments expressed in the 'sporting' tweets:
Sports and music are the ideal binding factors :-) @JustinTrudeau- Dinesh Joshi (@dineshjoshi70) July 8, 2017
@JustinTrudeau- Manjul Sharma (@manjul36) July 8, 2017
May Indo-Canadian partnership Live Long and win every match....
Earlier, Mr Modi had also tweeted a picture with Mr Trudeau from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Delighted to meet you, PM @JustinTrudeau. Our discussions today will add more vigour to the India-Canada friendship. pic.twitter.com/19IoBNJV61- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2017
