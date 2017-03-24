Over 500,000 Views For This Hyderabad Cop Video. It Got Him Sacked.

Hyderabad Traffic Police is finally taking action against a cop who was caught on camera taking a bribe. The video, shot on a mobile phone, quickly went viral on social media after being posted to the official



Sridhar Vemula, a Hyderabad resident, shared the minute-long video that shows a traffic cop pull over a middle-aged man on a two-wheeler for not wearing a helmet. After a few seconds of discussion, the man reaches for his wallet and appears to handover some cash. The traffic cop takes the money and lets the man go. At least three other traffic police personnel can be seen in the frame - but none of them appear to be aware of what is happening.



Mr Vemula shared the video on the Hyderabad Traffic Police's Facebook page on March 17 saying the incident took place earlier that evening in Himayat Nagar. It took the Hyderabad Traffic Police a full 24 hours to acknowledge the post. "Action will be taken...." they commented in response to the video.



Meanwhile, the video went viral. Mr Vemula's initial post was viewed over 500,000 times and shared over 10,000 times. The video was quickly reposted on a series of popular Facebook pages and YouTube channels, provoking strong reactions and garnering lakhs of views.



On March 20, Hyderabad Traffic Police replied to the initial post saying, "He is being removed from Traffic Department and disciplinary action will be taken as per rule."



Watch what happened here:







quoted a senior traffic police official as saying that the home guard had surrendered and the process of "removal from service" had begun.



While many have welcomed the action taken against the traffic cop for taking the bribe, some called for action against the man giving it as well.



"Why not also cancel the license of the person who is giving bribe? He is equally liable of wrongdoing," commented one person.



"Don't blame to only the Hyderabad traffic police. The man (public) is also equally responsible for the shameful incident," wrote Md Haseeb Uddin on Facebook.



Meanwhile, others thought the penalty was excessive. "Give him punishment or suspend him without pay for a month," wrote Mahesh Kumar.



"If they were paid well this wouldn't happen," commented Harshita Makvana.



"Request you to motivate them by providing perks and incentives. They take money coz (sic) salary is less. Hope you are aware of this," wrote Nitin Kasera.



