Rs 38 Lakh Cash, Gold Recovered In Raids On Senior Hyderabad Cop's Home

The anti-corruption body checked the financial records of the senior cop

A senior Hyderabad cop was arrested in a disproportionate assets case today after raids were conducted at his home and other locations by Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

During the raids at the home and other premises of Umamaheswara Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Central Crime Station, Rs 38 lakh in cash and 758 gm of gold was recovered.

The anti-corruption body has also identified 17 properties linked to Mr Rao and has seized properties worth Rs 3 crore.

The searches were carried out at 10 locations, six in Hyderabad and four outside the city. The anti-corruption body also searched the premises of Mr Rao's relatives, said sources.

Mr Rao is accused of owning assets disproportionate to his sources of income and also of abusing the power of his position.

The anti-corruption body checked the financial records of the senior cop and also verified documents related to his properties and assets to determine any irregularities.

Mr Rao is in-charge of the investigation of fraud case linked to Sahithi Infratec, a civil engineering company accused of duping thousands of customers of Rs.1,100 crore.