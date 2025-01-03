Anti-Corruption Bureau Summons KT Rama Rao In Formula E Case

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case.

It issued notice to KT Rama Rao (KTR), directing him to appear before it on January 6 at 10 a.m.

The ACB on December 29 booked a case against KTR, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority's (HMDA) former chief engineer BLN Reddy for alleged irregularities in organising the Formula E-car race in 2023.

The ACB registered the FIR registered under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

It has also recorded the statement of Dana Kishore in the case, in which KTR has been listed as the accused number one.

The Telangana High Court has reserved its orders on the quash petition filed by KTR and directed the ACB not to arrest him till the orders are pronounced.

Arguing on behalf of the ACB, the Advocate General had told the court that Rs 46 crore in British pounds were paid to Formula-E Operations Ltd (FEO) in violation of rules even before signing an agreement for season 10 of the Formula-E car race.

The High Court was also informed that the FIR was registered after the Governor granted permission for the same.

Based on the FIR registered by the ACB, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against KTR, Arvind Kumar, and BLN Reddy and is conducting the probe

It has also summoned KTR to appear before it on January 7.

Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy were also summoned by the Central agency on January 2 but they sought more time.

The agency had also initiated a parallel investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to examine possible violations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)