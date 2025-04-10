Man Gets Stuck In Hot Air Balloon In Rajasthan, Dies After Rope Breaks

A man in Rajasthan's Baran died this morning after he allegedly got stuck in a hot air balloon and fell after its rope broke, officials said.

The incident, caught on camera, took place during an event to mark the 35th anniversary of the foundation day of the Baran district.

The video shows the man standing on the ground when he suddenly gets stuck in one of the ropes of the hot air balloon.

He was then flown into the air to a height of about 40 feet and fell to the ground when the rope broke.

He was taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to reports, the hot air balloon belonged to the company that had worked with the district administration in the past.