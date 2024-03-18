Man Dies After Falling Off A Hot Air Balloon In Australia's Melbourne

The police ruled out foul play in the passenger's death.

Tragedy struck a hot air balloon ride over Melbourne on Monday. A passenger fell from the basket after just 30 minutes in the air. The balloon landed safely later, but the man's body was found in a nearby residential area. Others on board, including the pilot, were understandably shaken and are receiving counselling, Sky News reported.

Police spoke to other occupants in the balloon and witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The police ruled out foul play in the passenger's death. The balloon's morning flight originated from a northern suburb of Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

Industry representatives from the National Commercial Hot Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation offered their sympathies to the victim's loved ones.

In a joint statement, the organisations added: "Hot air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit.

"Passengers and the pilot are understandably traumatised by this tragedy and the operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for all affected."

A spokesperson for Victoria Police told Sky News, "Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a man in [the suburb of] Preston on Monday 18 March.

"Emergency services were called to Albert Street where a man's body was located at about 7.30 am.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."