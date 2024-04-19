YouTuber Spends Week Flying On Every Airline In The US To Rank Them

YouTuber Airrack dedicated a week to flying across the country.

YouTuber Eric Decker, known online as Airrack, took on an ambitious challenge: flying on every single domestic airline in the United States within a week. Decker documented the experience, which involved adhering to strict rules. He couldn't leave the airport system throughout the trip, had to purchase the "nicest" seat on each airline, and rated each flight based on price, comfort, service, and a special "X-factor." Even bathroom breaks and sleep had to occur within the confines of airports or aeroplanes.

Decker's meticulously planned schedule was thrown into disarray early on when his first three flights were delayed or cancelled. However, he persevered, experiencing a range of airlines and sharing his thoughts on each.

Some airlines impressed Decker. Southwest Airlines offered him a coveted first-row seat due to their open seating model, but a long delay landed them in the C-tier ranking. Spirit Airlines, known for its budget-friendly fares, surprised Decker with a clean plane, friendly staff, and a B-tier rating. Frontier Airlines also received high marks, with Decker commending a particular flight attendant and awarding her a gift card.

Other airlines fell short of Decker's expectations. Horizon Air's extreme cabin temperature and eventual cancellation earned them an F-tier rating. Silver Airways also received an F after their flight never took off.

The high cost of some flights also factored into Decker's rankings. While Delta Airlines offered a comfortable seat, access to a lounge with various amenities, and complimentary snacks, the hefty price tag kept them out of the top tier. Similarly, Endeavour Air received an A-tier rating despite a steep ticket price.

Decker's journey also included flights on tiny regional carriers. Cape Air's six-seater plane offered minimal legroom and came with a C-tier ranking. However, Lana'i Air, a private jet service, impressed Decker enough to earn an S-tier rating.

After a week of flying across the country, Decker was ready to head home. He booked a seat on American Airlines, expecting a luxurious experience. However, he ultimately gave up the seat to visit his mother, leaving American Airlines with an E-tier rating.

Decker's ambitious airline ranking challenge has garnered significant online attention. While the final rankings haven't been revealed yet, his experiences provide valuable insights into the diverse landscape of US airlines.