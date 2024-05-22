Ireland To Announce Recognition Of Palestinian State Today: Source

The Irish government is to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday.

The Irish government is to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The Irish government on Tuesday evening said the prime minister and foreign minister would speak to the media on Wednesday morning but did not say what the topic would be.

