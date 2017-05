On World Laughter Day, Twitter Is Overflowing With Jokes

Bit fed up today. Took my kids to the zoo this morning but all there was to see was a solitary dog. It was a Shih Tzu. #WorldLaughterDay — Voice (@shadowalkerman) May 7, 2017

"I dropped a bottle of ketchup on ma foot - it caused great pain

to ma toes"#WorldLaughterDaypic.twitter.com/AX5r0Boj0d — Gardening Scotland (@GardenScotland) May 7, 2017

#WorldLaughterDay Laughter is the best medicine

Note : Dont try this medicine in front of your teachers & parents while they r scolding — Navika Kachhwaha (@DrNavii_beingPT) May 7, 2017

If smiling burns calories, can you imagine what laughter could do?

Happy #worldlaughterday beautiful peoplehttps://t.co/6gh2bFeHSjpic.twitter.com/qfoKklou7l — Yislamoo (@yislamoo) January 10, 2017

Do we really need a day to laugh? Smiling and laughing shud be done every day. It keeps u young and fit #WorldLaughterDay — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) May 7, 2017

World Laughter Day is marked on the first Sunday of May each year. Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement, organised the first World Laughter Day in Mumbai in 1998. People usually gather in public parks and laugh out loud together. According to the World Laughter Day website , one of Dr Kataria's objectives is to promote world peace through laughter. Now that may seem like a stretch, but Dr Kataria argues that Laughter Yoga causes the body to release certain "Feel Good" hormones that promote feelings of happiness, love, tolerance, forgiveness and compassion. "When you laugh, you change and when you change the whole world changes around you," says Dr Kataria.The hashtag #WorldLaughterDay has been trending on Twitter all day, with Twitteratti sharing their favourite jokes. Take a look: