On World Laughter Day, Twitter Is Overflowing With Jokes

The hashtag #WorldLaughterDay has been trending on Twitter all day, with Twitteratti sharing their favourite jokes. Take a look:
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has this "advice"
Here's a joke for #WorldLaughterDay. Be happy pic.twitter.com/ZIo88bcB3K— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) May 7, 2017
There's this classic that re-surfaced
Bit fed up today. Took my kids to the zoo this morning but all there was to see was a solitary dog. It was a Shih Tzu. #WorldLaughterDay— Voice (@shadowalkerman) May 7, 2017
Oh, the puns!
"I dropped a bottle of ketchup on ma foot - it caused great pain— Gardening Scotland (@GardenScotland) May 7, 2017
to ma toes"#WorldLaughterDaypic.twitter.com/AX5r0Boj0d
A disclaimer that shouldn't be missed
#WorldLaughterDay Laughter is the best medicine— Navika Kachhwaha (@DrNavii_beingPT) May 7, 2017
Note : Dont try this medicine in front of your teachers & parents while they r scolding
Come on, this definitely made you giggle
Raise a smile for #WorldLaughterDaypic.twitter.com/RglCGvhTYS— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) May 7, 2017
In case you need the motivation
If smiling burns calories, can you imagine what laughter could do?— Yislamoo (@yislamoo) January 10, 2017
Happy #worldlaughterday beautiful peoplehttps://t.co/6gh2bFeHSjpic.twitter.com/qfoKklou7l
An important reminder from Shah Rukh Khan
It's #WorldLaughterDay, so jiyo, khush raho, muskurao...kya pata kal ho naa ho! #KHNH@iamsrkpic.twitter.com/pa8bbpzyYY— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 7, 2017
Here's how kids in a school in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh marked the day
Laugh out loud! Its #WorldLaughterDay - #UttarPradesh News https://t.co/4LaZIR3HRf#kids— ANI Multimedia (@ANI_multimedia) May 7, 2017
This guy has a point
Do we really need a day to laugh? Smiling and laughing shud be done every day. It keeps u young and fit #WorldLaughterDay— Amit A (@Amit_smiling) May 7, 2017
