On World Laughter Day, Twitter Is Overflowing With Jokes

World Laughter Day is marked on the first Sunday of May each year.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 07, 2017 17:21 IST
New Delhi:  World Laughter Day is marked on the first Sunday of May each year. Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement, organised the first World Laughter Day in Mumbai in 1998. People usually gather in public parks and laugh out loud together. According to the World Laughter Day website, one of Dr Kataria's objectives is to promote world peace through laughter. Now that may seem like a stretch, but Dr Kataria argues that Laughter Yoga causes the body to release certain "Feel Good" hormones that promote feelings of happiness, love, tolerance, forgiveness and compassion. "When you laugh, you change and when you change the whole world changes around you," says Dr Kataria.  

The hashtag #WorldLaughterDay has been trending on Twitter all day, with Twitteratti sharing their favourite jokes. Take a look:

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has this "advice"
 
There's this classic that re-surfaced
 
Oh, the puns!
 
A disclaimer that shouldn't be missed
 
Come on, this definitely made you giggle
 
In case you need the motivation
 
An important reminder from Shah Rukh Khan
 
Here's how kids in a school in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh marked the day
 
This guy has a point
 
