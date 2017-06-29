On Camera, Man Slaps Punjab Cop For Stopping His BMW. Video Is Viral 29-year-old Himanshu Mittal was driving his BMW on the wrong side of the road. Police say he had neither his licence nor the car's registration documents on him when he was stopped.

Constable Prakash spotted Mr Mittal's luxury sedan driving on the wrong side of the road in Patiala's Khanda Chowk. When he stopped the car and demanded to see Mr Mittal's licence and other documents, the matter quickly escalated.



Mr Mittal can been seen on camera both verbally and physically abusing the constable. He slaps, punches and tugs at his uniform at various points in the nearly two-minute long viral video.



Constable Prakash too retaliates as tempers fly. At one point, he can be seen trying to kick Mr Mittal. However, bystanders and other police officers quickly step in to separate the two men.



Mr Mittal has now been booked under the non-bailable offences of obstructing a public servant and assaulting a public servant. On Wednesday, he was sent to 14 days police remand. Constable Prakash was not badly injured in the assault.



Police say Mr Mittal had neither his licence nor the car's registration documents on him when he was stopped.



