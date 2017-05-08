Moment Grumpy Hippo Charges At Tourists During Safari Hippos can become quite stressed, and as a result more aggressive, in times of drought.

This grumpy hippo did not want to be photographed and let the tourists know New Delhi: Tourists driving through South Africa's Kruger National Park captured on camera the moment a very grumpy hippopotamus came charging at their car. A 42-second long video clip shows how a large hippo emerges from behind the trees and aggressively approaches a vehicle where at least two people are seated.



The hippo charges at the car, causing the person sitting on the passenger's side, and filming, to begin to roll up the window.



It then charges again, trying to bite the side mirror. That's when the tourists finally drive away.



According to the description, hippos can become quite stressed, and as a result more aggressive, in times of drought. They often leave the safety of water - where they spend most of their time - when food is scarce and will attack anything standing in their way to the safety of the water.



"Hippos have powerful jaws that can easily open up a car's protective metal 'like a can of beans,'" writes the person who uploaded the video on Kruger National Park's



