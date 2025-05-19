Video: Zookeeper Avoids Bite From 1 Crocodile. Luck Didn't Favour Him Twice

A video of a zookeeper sitting astride a large crocodile, with guests gathered around the fence, has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. At first, it looked like an everyday interaction, one he must have had innumerable times with the crocodile to entertain the visitors. But on that day, it almost turned fatal.

In the video, the man proceeds to "tease" the two crocodiles in their enclosure. The next moment, he noticed the second reptile was approaching him. He got off the crocodile, and to his horror, it attacked him. Fortunately for him, the reptile just attempted to bite him before returning to its resting position.

The zookeeper, who was limping a little after the attack, hurried away from the deadly wild creatures.

After the clip went viral, the majority of online users called out the man for his "actions." Some also made remarks about how "messing with nature" was never a smart idea in the first place.

One user said, "Deserved it. Leave the animals alone."

"When people do crazy things.....crazy things happen," a second comment read.

"He deserved it!" exclaimed one.

"The animal reacted as such because the man mistakenly stepped on its hind leg," one comment read.

In 2024, a 15-foot crocodile attacked a zookeeper inside an enclosure in South Africa, and he barely survived. The incident reportedly happened while the seasoned reptile specialist was entertaining dozens of guests at the Crocodile Creek theme park in Ballito, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

It was a Nile crocodile, the biggest species in the world, with the strongest bite force. In a video that went viral on social media, the unidentified hunter was using a stick to probe the beast when it suddenly sprang at him.

The reptile was supposed to turn its head and bite the stick. The crocodile instead wrapped its jaws around the zookeeper's waist.