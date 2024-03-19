Video: Narrow Escape For Zookeeper As 15-Foot Crocodile Attacks

The reptile was a Nile crocodile - the largest among the species.

A zookeeper in South Africa had a narrow escape when a 15-foot crocodile attacked him inside an enclosure. The attack took place on Sunday when the experienced reptile expert was giving a display to dozens of visitors at Crocodile Creek theme park in Ballito in Kwa-Zulu Natal, according to local outlets. The unidentified hunter had been poking the animal with a stick when it suddenly lunged at him, as seen in a video going viral on social media. The man wanted the reptile to whip its head around and bite the stick.

Instead, the crocodile clamped its jaws around the waist of the zookeeper.

The reptile was a Nile crocodile - the largest among the species with the most powerful bite force in the world.

There were two crocodiles in the enclosure and the second one, slightly smaller crocodile, ran to join the other reptile and attack the man.

Tourists started screaming for help before the crocodile eventually released its grip, allowing the zookeeper to stand up and run to safety.

The video has been posted by several social media users, including Reaction Unit South Africa that said on its Facebook page that the zookeeper was sustained injury to his leg.

It further said on Facebook that the park received a call for assistance at approximately 14:48 (local time) from a visitor at the reptile park. "Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival were advised that the injured male had already been expedited to a medical facility privately."

One of the tourists, who was present in the park at that time, told Reaction Unit South Africa that they were watching the show when the crocodile attacked the handler. The man managed to free himself and fled the enclosure.