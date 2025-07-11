Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Gone For Holy Bath In River, Woman Killed By Crocodile In Madhya Pradesh

The woman's body was then recovered by an SDRF team from the river, about 40 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Gone For Holy Bath In River, Woman Killed By Crocodile In Madhya Pradesh
The woman was sitting near the river when a crocodile attacked her and pulled her into the water.
  • A 40-year-old woman was killed by a crocodile in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh
  • The victim was attacked while sitting by the river
  • Villagers tried to save her but failed; rescue teams later intervened to free her
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Damoh:

A 40-year-old woman sitting on the bank of a river was killed by a crocodile in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Friday morning, an official said.

Victim Malti Bai had gone to bathe in the river at Kaniyaghat Patti village on the first day of the holy month of Sawan, said locals.

Area Sub-Divisional Magistrate R L Bagri said Malti was sitting near the river when a crocodile attacked her and pulled her into the water.

The villagers attempted to save her but could not succeed. Later, a rescue operation was launched by the forest department and the State Disaster Response Force, during which the crocodile released the woman from its jaws, he said.

The woman's body was then recovered by an SDRF team from the river, about 40 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The body would be handed over to Malti's family after the post-mortem, he said.

The forest department has put up hoardings near the water body warning the villagers not to venture into the river as the crocodile population has risen dramatically, the official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Crocodile Kills Woman
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com