Video: Pickup Truck Drives Over Giant Crocodile At River Crossing In Australia

A shocking incident was captured on video showing a ute accidentally running over a large crocodile at Cahill's Crossing in the Northern Territory, one of Australia's most dangerous crocodile habitats.

The footage shows a black ute driving across the flooded river crossing when a large crocodile suddenly appears beneath the vehicle. The animal is seen trapped under the back wheel, with its mouth wide open. The driver, realising something is wrong, reverses the ute, freeing the crocodile briefly before driving forward again, unintentionally running over the lower part of the reptile's body.

The video was originally recorded and shared by Matteo Mastratisi on TikTok, who said the act was not deliberate. "It wasn't the driver's fault. You couldn't see the croc until it was too late, and stopping halfway through the crossing was not an option," he told news.com.au. Mastratisi believes the crocodile was not seriously harmed.

Cahill's Crossing, located within Kakadu National Park, is known for its high crocodile population, with an estimated five to nine crocodiles per kilometre. The area has made headlines several times due to dangerous interactions between people and crocodiles.

In a recent case, two men had to be rescued after their vehicle was swept off the crossing. The traditional owners of the park have expressed concern about risky behaviour at the site, warning that it could lead to serious injuries or fatalities.