Bid To "Hoodwink The World": India Junks Pak's Charges On Suicide Bombing

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday dismissed Pakistan's allegation that India was trying to "foment terrorism" in the neighbouring country, saying any "attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail".

The remarks came after Pakistan's military alleged the role of "Indian terror proxies" behind a suspected suicide bomb attack on an army school bus in Khuzdar district of troubled Balochistan province, which killed four children earlier in the day.



"India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

"However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail," he added.

India's reaction came at a time when seven Indian delegations are set to travel to world capitals to put across the country's resolve to tackle terrorism.

A multi-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha on Wednesday left for Japan to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor - that was carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.

Around 40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, when the blast in the Balochistan province took place. Images shared on social media showed the shattered remains of a school bus and a pile of school bags nearby. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of backing the militants that carried out the attack. "Terrorists operating under Indian patronage attacking innocent children on a school bus is clear evidence of their hostility," he was quoted as saying in a statement by news agency AFP.

In a separate statement, the military also said the attack was "planned and orchestrated" by India. "Indian terror proxies are being employed as a state tool by India to foment terrorism in Pakistan against soft targets such as innocent children and civilians," the statement said, according to The Guardian.