Ivanka Trump Posts Pics Of Fan Mail, Mocked Relentlessly For It

While many on Twitter questioned what exactly Ivanka Trump was being thanked for, others accused her of faking the fan mail

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 26, 2017 11:02 IST
Ivanka Trump's tweet showing off her fan mail seems to have backfired.

A tweet by Ivanka Trump showing off her fan mail backfired spectacularly as Twitter users found not one but several reasons to mock her. The 35-year-old White House senior adviser and US President Donald Trump's daughter took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday to post photos of herself with letters and pictures she had received - only to get trolled for it. Here's the tweet in question:
 
While many on Twitter questioned what exactly she was being thanked for, others accused her of faking the fan mail as all the letters seemed to be addressed to 'Ms Ivanka Trump' and written using the same marker pens. One sketch in particular grabbed many eyeballs as it depicted a smiley face with green dollar signs for eyes.

"Dollar Signs for Eyeballs=The Trumping Down of America. First Family used to teach children to value respect & compassion over pure greed," wrote one Twitter user.

Here's how people of Twitter reacted:

Some questioned why she was being thanked at all, given that she is not an elected official and constantly battles allegations of nepotism
 
Many others thought the letters were faked and found plenty of evidence to support their claim
 
Kal Penn even responded with his own letter
 
And a lot of users focused on this face
 

 

