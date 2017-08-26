Ivanka Trump Posts Pics Of Fan Mail, Mocked Relentlessly For It

Ivanka Trump's tweet showing off her fan mail seems to have backfired.

Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. pic.twitter.com/AF5tSMHnB6 - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2017

What do you actually do? - deborah (@deborahc613) August 25, 2017

So someone in your family CAN read? Hmph. You're not an elected official, get out of the white house. - (@IndifferentCow) August 25, 2017

What are they thanking you for? - Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 25, 2017

Inquiring minds want to know, Ivanka...what do you do? - Russell West (@russellwestofa) August 25, 2017

i think you'r right, wow. and they seem to all say "thank you ms. ivanka trump" which is too much of coincidence? - matthew caws (@nadasurf) August 25, 2017

All the same markers, using the same colors... is there a crayon shortage? - Ma Dai (@carrieitly) August 25, 2017

The one below it is not written by a child. pic.twitter.com/QJ5D5MCL0o - Sumaya (@SumayaClark) August 25, 2017

Three different kids all write K the exact same??? pic.twitter.com/OfLkAi9Bsw - Kevin Houx (@KevinHoux) August 25, 2017

We had a letter for you too! pic.twitter.com/6cm9PklvvQ - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 25, 2017

I think maaayyybe this ome is real pic.twitter.com/Y8FKi0XOn6 - Elliot Waiver (@neilscudder) August 25, 2017

we love a role model pic.twitter.com/0R0QoY4xkY - dl (@digggles) August 25, 2017

Dollar Signs for Eyeballs=The Trumping Down of America. First Family used to teach children to value respect & compassion over pure greed. - OneEyedDogMama (@OneEyedDogMama) August 25, 2017