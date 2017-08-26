Ivanka Trump Posts Pics Of Fan Mail, Mocked Relentlessly For It

Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. pic.twitter.com/AF5tSMHnB6- Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2017
While many on Twitter questioned what exactly she was being thanked for, others accused her of faking the fan mail as all the letters seemed to be addressed to 'Ms Ivanka Trump' and written using the same marker pens. One sketch in particular grabbed many eyeballs as it depicted a smiley face with green dollar signs for eyes.
Here's how people of Twitter reacted:
Some questioned why she was being thanked at all, given that she is not an elected official and constantly battles allegations of nepotism
What do you actually do?- deborah (@deborahc613) August 25, 2017
So someone in your family CAN read? Hmph. You're not an elected official, get out of the white house.- (@IndifferentCow) August 25, 2017
What are they thanking you for?- Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 25, 2017
Inquiring minds want to know, Ivanka...what do you do?- Russell West (@russellwestofa) August 25, 2017
Many others thought the letters were faked and found plenty of evidence to support their claim
i think you'r right, wow. and they seem to all say "thank you ms. ivanka trump" which is too much of coincidence?- matthew caws (@nadasurf) August 25, 2017
All the same markers, using the same colors... is there a crayon shortage?- Ma Dai (@carrieitly) August 25, 2017
The one below it is not written by a child. pic.twitter.com/QJ5D5MCL0o- Sumaya (@SumayaClark) August 25, 2017
Three different kids all write K the exact same??? pic.twitter.com/OfLkAi9Bsw- Kevin Houx (@KevinHoux) August 25, 2017
Kal Penn even responded with his own letter
We had a letter for you too! pic.twitter.com/6cm9PklvvQ- Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 25, 2017
And a lot of users focused on this face
I think maaayyybe this ome is real pic.twitter.com/Y8FKi0XOn6- Elliot Waiver (@neilscudder) August 25, 2017
we love a role model pic.twitter.com/0R0QoY4xkY- dl (@digggles) August 25, 2017
Dollar Signs for Eyeballs=The Trumping Down of America. First Family used to teach children to value respect & compassion over pure greed.- OneEyedDogMama (@OneEyedDogMama) August 25, 2017
