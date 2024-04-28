Watch: Tornado In Backdrop, US Couple Film Proposal

Sharing further details, she mentioned that it is "literally" a dream come true for her.

Though a raging Nebraska tornado is an unconventional and undeniably risky backdrop for a proposal, for X user Juniper Blake, it became a powerful symbol of her love for her girlfriend. Well, the couple brought new meaning to "whirlwind romance" after getting engaged in front of a massive tornado.

"Also I proposed to my partner today!! we pulled over so we could see the tornado that was 40 min from us. we both love storms and storm chasing so I wanted to propose in front of a storm. I never thought I would actually have the opportunity to do it in front of a tornado," Ms Blake wrote on X and also posted a video of their adorable moment.

Sharing further details, she mentioned that it is "literally" a dream come true for her. She added, "I've been carrying the ring since April" It is indeed still April I meant since the beginning of April."

"The tornado when I proposed. it kept dissipating & touching back down," she wrote on X.

See the video here:

also i proposed to my partner today!! we pulled over so we could see the tornado that was ~40 min from us. we both love storms and storm chasing so i wanted to propose in front of a storm. i never thought i would actually have the opportunity to do it in front of a tornado pic.twitter.com/kLbEZOD8A6 — 🎱♡ june bug ♡🫧 SAW FNOWAE (@g00dluckbabe) April 26, 2024

The video soon went viral and gathered more than 246,000 views on X. The internet loved the sweet proposal and showered their blessings in the comments.

A user wrote, "It's the aggressive yeses for me lmao you two are adorable, congratulations!!!"

"I love how sweet and authentic this is, sweatpants and all i want to experience love like this one day," another user commented.

"if this was a movie scene, I'd be SOBBING in the theatre. Congratulations! THIS WAS SO SWEET," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, powerful tornadoes swept across the US state of Nebraska this week and damaged several homes.

Videos and pictures on social media showed immense black twisters sweeping across the sky and turning over earth, dust, and materials in their path.

Over 70 tornadoes were recorded across the US by the National Weather Service (NWS), most of them around Omaha, a transportation hub in Nebraska. Around 11,000 households were without power as tornadoes struck Nebraska.

Tornadoes, weather phenomena that are as impressive as they are difficult to predict, are relatively common in the US, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.



